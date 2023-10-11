India predicted playing 11 vs Afghanistan for Match 9 of 2023 World Cup

Team India will play their second 2023 World Cup game against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Having begun their campaign with a convincing six-wicket victory over Australia in Chennai, India will look to generate a head of steam with a string of wins so as to distance themselves from the majority of the pack on the points table.

The hosts will be without Shubman Gill for this contest too, with the prodigious opener recovering from a bout of dengue and having not traveled with the team to the capital city.

India's squad for the 2023 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Ahead of their all-important contest against Afghanistan on Sunday, here's India's predicted playing XI for Match 9 of the 2023 World Cup:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c) and Ishan Kishan

With Gill ruled out of Wednesday's game, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are expected to combine forces up top again.

Both batters endured a forgettable outing against Australia, perishing for ducks as India slumped to 2/2, which soon became 2/3 within no time. Having endured a bad day already, you'd think the only way forward is upward as the duo will look to get India off to a good start on what is expected to be a better surface.

It's a big opportunity for Kishan in particular with the timeline over Gill still uncertain and the possibility of him missing another game or two not unrealistic by any means.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul (wk)

The middle order is set to be one along expected lines again with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul headlining India's engine room.

Kohli and Rahul sparkled in Chennai and ensured India avoided an early scare in their 2023 World Cup opener. While India's No. 3 stroked his way to 85, Rahul remained unbeaten on 97 as he fell marginally short of a well-deserved hundred.

While the duo will look to continue their rich vein of form, much better will be expected of Shreyas whose shot selection against Australia left plenty to be desired.

Shreyas remains a pivotal cog in the setup and Suryakumar Yadav might have to wait a little longer for his chance.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya didn't have too much of a role to play against Australia but his bowling, as well as his power-hitting, is bound to come in handy on what could be a flatter track in Delhi.

Ravindra Jadeja had a ball in Chennai with returns of 3/28. He has been in supreme form with the ball but he has to step up with the bat should the need arise.

He could be put under test by Afghanistan's outstanding spin troika of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Mohammad Nabi.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj

The one debatable spot in the playing XI remains over whether India ought to play an extra seamer or an extra spinner. While Ravichandran Ashwin was outstanding against Australia, the pitch in Delhi certainly wasn't conducive to spin if the 2023 World Cup clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka was anything to go by.

By that logic, the possibility of Ashwin making way for Shardul Thakur looks a realistic one and India could certainly go with a fourth seamer for this contest, with Thakur's tonking skills with the bat also coming in handy.

The rest of the frontline bowling composition should wear a similar look to the first game. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will take the new ball while the onus of chipping away at the wickets in the middle overs rests on the shoulders of Kuldeep Yadav again.

India's predicted playing 11 for 2023 World Cup clash vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

