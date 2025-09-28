India Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan for the 2025 Asia Cup Final ft. Hardik Pandya & Jasprit Bumrah

India are all set to face off against Pakistan for the third time in the 2025 Asia Cup. The arch-rivals will lock horns in the final of the competition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

With wins in all of their matches so far, including two over Pakistan, India have been the team to watch out for in the tournament. The Men in Blue are expected to field their strongest playing XI in the final, with the think tank having downplayed some of the niggles sustained by a few of their players in the previous game.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the 2025 Asia Cup Final.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill hasn't made much of an impression in the 2025 Asia Cup, and he'll want to have a big impact on the final. Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, has been the star of the show. India will hope that the law of averages doesn't catch up to the left-handed opener in the summit clash.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk)

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

India have perhaps only one question in the middle order. Should they play Shivam Dube or a specialist fast bowler in the form of Arshdeep Singh? They would probably lean towards the former, with the all-rounder featuring in all but one game in the 2025 Asia Cup so far.

Hardik Pandya suffered a niggle in the previous game and bowled only one over. While bowling coach Morne Morkel insisted that there are no real concerns over his fitness, Arshdeep could come in for him if he doesn't make the grade. However, he is expected to feature.

Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson will want to use the batting time they got against Sri Lanka to great effect, while captain Suryakumar Yadav will have an eye on breaking a string of low scores. The middle order will be rounded off by Axar Patel, who has blown hot and cold with the bat.

Lower Order: Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav have formed a fearsome combination with the ball, especially through the middle overs. The spin duo will have Jasprit Bumrah for company in the bowling spearhead department, with the ace pacer expected to return from his rest against Sri Lanka.

