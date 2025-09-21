India Predicted Playing 11 vs Pakistan for Match 14 of 2025 Asia Cup ft. Jasprit Bumrah & Shivam Dube

India are all set to face off against Pakistan for the second time in the 2025 Asia Cup. On Sunday, September 21, the arch-rivals will lock horns in the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In their most recent clash against Oman, the Men in Blue rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy. They are expected to return to their strongest side for the high-octane clash.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for Match 14 of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill

South Africa v India - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill hasn't been at his best in the 2025 Asia Cup, and India will want a big score from their vice-captain. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma has been going great guns at the other end, with a strike rate comfortably above 200. The explosive left-hander will be key in Dubai.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk)

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

There's a slight bit of doubt over whether India will want to field a second specialist fast bowler against Pakistan. If they do, either Shivam Dube or Tilak Varma - presumably the former - could make way. But both Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana didn't impress much against Oman, and that could tempt the Men in Blue into reverting to the combination they had in their last outing against their rivals.

Sanju Samson, Tilak and Dube are expected to be floaters in the middle order. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and the all-rounder duo of Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will have important roles to play. Axar, who suffered a blow to the head, has been cleared to play.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Bumrah and Varun will return to the lineup, alongside the in-form Kuldeep Yadav. Pakistan will find it hard to counter the threatening trio. It'd be some welcome support for Bumrah if he has either Arshdeep or Harshit at the other end, but that doesn't seem entirely likely at this point.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

