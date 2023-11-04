India's 3 highest wicket-takers against South Africa in ODI World Cups ft Yuzvendra Chahal

India takes on South Africa in their eighth encounter in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday (November 5). The Proteas appear to be the closest competitors for the title to India and this game will be important to both teams.

The last time South Africa were successful in beating India in a World Cup fixture was back in 2011 when they coasted to a comfortable victory in Nagpur. They lost to the Men in Blue in the matches that the two teams played in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

India will have to bowl extremely well to win this game against the Proteas, and if early signs are anything to go by, they should be able to do so. Their bowlers have starred for them in all the games that they have played in this World Cup, with the decimation of Sri Lanka for 55 in their previous match taking the cake.

We look at India's highest wicket-takers against South Africa in World Cups. Interestingly, all three are spinners.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tops this list with the four scalps that he bagged against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup. India played just one game against the Proteas in the league stage of said World Cup and won it in quite convincing fashion by five wickets.

While opener Rohit Sharma's century was often talked about, little importance was given to the role that Chahal played in restricting the Proteas to 227-9 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Chahal bowled at an economy of 5, conceding 51 runs in the ten overs he sent down. Incidentally, he is not a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup, and only time will tell if his absence is felt.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin in action for India.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who became a part of the Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup owing to the absence of Axar Patel due to injury, comes second on this list with three wickets to his name.

He played in just one game against the Proteas, in the 2015 edition of the World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand, and ended up with the figures of 3-41 at the MCG.

India set up a mammoth target of 308 for their opponents to chase down, but Ashwin's heroics ensured that the latter were bowled out for a mere 177 in forty overs. Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma picked up a couple of wickets each. Ashwin's services have not been utilized by India so far in this World Cup.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

The legendary Harbhajan Singh, who manned India's resources in the spin department for at least a decade alongside the great Anil Kumble and later Pragyan Ojha, comes third on this list. He has a total of three wickets to his name against the Proteas.

Harbhajan also featured in just one match against South Africa, in the 2011 edition of the tournament.

Playing in Nagpur, Sachin Tendulkar scored a century for India, but fifties from Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis and AB De Villiers ensured that Harbhajan's 3-53 went in vain.

Munaf Patel picked up a couple of wickets as well. This loss, however, did not deter the Men in Blue too much, as they went on to lift the title by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede.