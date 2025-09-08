India's 5 highest run-getters in the T20 men's Asia Cup ft. Virat Kohli

Asia Cup 2025 is all set to get underway with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, September 9. This year's event is being played in the T20 format since the T20 World Cup is set to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.

The upcoming tournament will be the 17th edition of the Asia Cup. Of the 16 editions played so far, only two have been held in the T20 format. The first instance was 2016 in Bangladesh and the second 2022 in the UAE.

Team India won the 2016 edition by beating hosts Bangladesh in the final in Mirpur by eight wickets. They failed to make the final in 2022 following a disappointing Super Four round. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, we look at India's five highest run-getters in the T20 men's Asia Cup.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is fifth on the list of Indian batters with most runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. In five matches (four innings), he scored 89 runs at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 111.25.

The southpaw's best of 35 came off just 18 balls against Sri Lanka in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup. The knock featured three fours and as many sixes. Yuvraj also scored 25* off 14 balls against UAE in Mirpur during the same edition.

#4 KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored 132 runs in five matches during the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup in the UAE. His runs came at an average of 26.40 and a strike rate of 122.22. Rahul's stats featured one half-century and one duck.

The right-handed batter's best of 62 came off 41 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai and featured six fours and two sixes. Rahul was involved in an opening stand of 119 with Virat Kohli. Earlier in the tournament, the batter struggled against Hong Kong, scoring 36 off 39 balls.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Current skipper Suryakumar Yadav is third on the list of Indian batters with most runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. In five matches, he has scored 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and an impressive strike rate of 163.52.

Suryakumar's best of 68* came off just 26 balls against Hong Kong in Dubai in the 2022 edition. The whirlwind knock featured six fours and as many sixes. The 360-degree batter also scored 34 off 29 balls against Sri Lanka in the Super Four match in Dubai during the same edition.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Team India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma is second on the list of Men in Blue batters with most runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. In nine matches, the Hitman scored 271 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 141.14. Rohit struck two half-centuries in nine innings.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 10 429 85.80 132 122* 1 3 Rohit Sharma 9 271 30.11 141.14 83 0 2 Suryakumar Yadav 5 139 34.75 163.52 68* 0 1 KL Rahul 5 132 26.40 122.22 62 0 1 Yuvraj Singh 5 89 44.50 111.25 35 0 0

(India's top 5 run-getters in T20 men's Asia Cup)

The opening batter's best of 83 came off 55 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur in the first match of the 2016 edition. The knock included seven fours and three sixes as India won by 45 runs. Rohit also struck 72 off 41 balls against Sri Lanka in Dubai in Super Four clash of the 2022 edition. He slammed five fours and four sixes, but Sri Lanka sneaked home to victory with one ball to spare.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former captain Virat Kohli tops the list of Indian batters with most runs in the T20 men's Asia Cup. In 10 matches (nine innings), he scored 429 runs at an average of 85.80 and a strike rate of 132. Kohli struck one century and three half-centuries.

The right-handed batter's best of 122* came off 61 balls against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2022. The knock featuring 12 fours and six sixes also ended Kohli's three-year century drought. He also scored 60 off 44 balls against Pakistan at the same venue in the Super Four clash. India, however, lost the game by five wickets.

