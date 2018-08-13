Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India's Alternate T20 XI

vinayak roy chowdhry
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
4.36K   //    13 Aug 2018, 16:23 IST

In India, cricket is not a game, it is a religion, something very integral and natural to Indian culture. Children start playing with the bat and ball from a very young age, often running away from schools and colleges and playing cricket by bunking classes. It seems to have become a way of expressing ourselves, just the way Football is in Europe and South America.

Apart from being plenty of positives to take from that, there are several negatives aspects that one cannot ignore. The most major one being that, since there are millions of ardent cricket followers and lovers, there are plenty who are passionate enough to give it a shot.

These people take to Professional Cricket, but very few, in fact, a negligible percentage of them are actually able to make it even average, let alone making it big.

The likes of Amol Mazumdar, Wasim Jaffer, Ranadeb Bose and Yere Goud, among others, did not get opportunities to actually show their true potential. Many may blame the eras in which they played, as India never had any dearth of talent, with new and more impressive cricketers coming up in each generation.

England v India - 6th NatWest ODI
Robin Uthappa is one of the extremely talented players but has failed to make a lasting impression

These players who could either never play in the Indian jersey or could not do much in the very few games they got to play, might have also proven to be extremely effective and impressive if made to perform together. They might have even performed equally well, or just minutely worse, vis-a-vis their National team counterparts.

There are many such players today as well, who have shown immense potential and great temperament in T20 cricket, especially with the IPL becoming the cash-rich competitive league it is today. Every IPL team has some great talent in the form of uncapped players or players with less than 5 matches for India.

Let us look at one such playing XI that could give good competition to the current National side in T20 Cricket.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
Shaw has been impressive for India A and Delhi Daredevils

The very famous young boy who led India U-19 team to a World Cup win early this year, bringing the cup home after 6 years, Prithvi Shaw has shown tremendous temperament and consistency across formats, be it Tests, ODIs or T20s.

He has been around for a while and has lots of experience of playing in foreign conditions, having played in England at an age of 13. When southpaw Gautam Gambhir stepped down from the role of captaining the Delhi Daredevils in this year's IPL, it was young Prithvi who took his place and did justice to it.

1 / 11 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Krunal Pandya
vinayak roy chowdhry
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
India's alternate ODI XI 
RELATED STORY
The Ultimate T20 All-rounders XI
RELATED STORY
Strongest T20 XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Best Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
India's predicted Playing XI for the first T20 against...
RELATED STORY
Indian Cricket- A tale of two teams 
RELATED STORY
3 IPL stars who might get an opportunity as finishers for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
Only T20I | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Yesterday
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us