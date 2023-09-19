India's playing 11 when Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes vs England - where are they now?

It has been exactly 16 years to the day when Yuvraj Singh created history for India by smashing England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. It was a virtual do-or-die game for India in their T20 World Cup 2007 campaign as they faced England after losing to New Zealand.

Just when their backs were to the wall, Yuvraj Singh produced a sensational innings which is still the fastest fifty in the history of T20 cricket, in just 12 balls. He smashed Broad to all parts of the ground, with the latter being left absolutely hopeless to the star batter's brilliance.

India ended up with 218/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to Yuvraj Singh's 58(16) and that proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Men in Blue won the game by 18 runs.

On that note, let's take a look at India's playing XI from that famous game featuring Yuvraj Singh and find out where they are now:

Openers: Virender Sehwag & Gautam Gambhir

Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) added a staggering 136 runs for the first wicket in that game and led the foundation for a massive score. Both the openers were a part of India's World Cup winning squad as well in 2011, with Gambhir also scoring a brilliant 97 in the final to win the game for the Men in Blue.

The duo were a formidable opening combination for India in Tests as well and will go down as true legends of the game. Sehwag and Gambhir both are cricket experts after retirement, with the latter also being a Member of Parliament for East Delhi.

Middle order: Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan

Rohit Sharma is the only one from that middle order who is still an international cricketer. He did play some crucial knocks in the 2007 World Cup, like the half-century against South Africa and 30*(16) against Pakistan in the final.

While he couldn't make it to the 2011 World Cup squad, things changed for Rohit from 2013 as he has gone on to become one of the most dangerous openers in the world. Having crossed 10,000 ODI runs recently, he will be leading the Men in Blue in the 2023 World Cup.

The likes of Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan had the talent to become potential superstars, but one could argue that they couldn't lead to the levels that they initially promised. Both have become cricket pundits post-retirement.

MS Dhoni needs no introduction as he still remains the last Indian captain to win an ICC Trophy. Just like Yuvraj Singh, even Dhoni was instrumental with the bat for his knock of 91 in the 2011 World Cup final. At the age of 42, Dhoni is still going strong, having taken the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title earlier this year.

Yuvraj Singh will go down as one of the biggest match-winners produced by the country as he won the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup. He is currently not much into cricket as he seems to have decided to give his family more quality time, including two young kids.

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, Sreesanth, RP Singh

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth both were also a part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup. The legendary off-spinner now gives his opinions as a cricket expert and also has his own YouTube channel. Sreesanth has also taken to punditry, having recently been an expert with Sportskeeda during the Asia Cup.

Joginder Sharma was arguably the unsung hero of the T20 World Cup and the way he dismissed Misbah-ul-haq to win India the title is still etched in the memory of many. He has served as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Haryana and announced his retirement from cricket earlier this year.

RP Singh, similar to Irfan Pathan, played a big role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. However, injuries hampered his career later, forcing him into a rather premature retirement. He too like many in this list has gone the way of becoming a cricket expert and sharing his opinions.