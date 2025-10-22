India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs Australia ft. Rohit Sharma & Washington Sundar

India are all set to face off against Australia in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The visitors are currently 1-0 down in the three-match series, having lost the opening ODI in Perth by a whopping seven wickets.
India won't be pressing the panic button just yet and will hope that they find their rhythm as the series wears on. Shubman Gill is still searching for his first win as the captain of the side, and they've been in stellar form over the last two years on the whole.
India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.
On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against Australia.
Openers: Shubman Gill (c) and Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma will open the batting for India once again in Adelaide. Both players failed to deliver the goods in Perth and will want to be among the runs, the latter in particular.
Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer didn't seem particularly comfortable against the bounce of the surface in Perth, and bowlers are expected to threaten inside the powerplay at Adelaide as well. The duo will need to ensure that their backfoot play is on point.
The Men in Blue are expected to go in with the same middle order as the previous game. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Axar Patel will be the frontline all-rounders, while KL Rahul will don the gloves.
Lower Order: Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj
Although Kuldeep Yadav clearly deserves a place in the ODI playing XI, Washington Sundar is expected to continue to feature at No. 8. The off-spinning all-rounder might struggle to contain the flow of runs, given the short square boundaries at the venue.
India likely won't make any changes in the pace department as well. Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj are primed to be their three fast bowlers in the second ODI.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news