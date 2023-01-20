India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Team India will look to seal another bilateral series win when they take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday, January 21.

The Men in Blue were made to work for their win in the opening game, with Michael Bracewell's stunning hundred bringing the Kiwis within touching distance of a famous win. But India held on to secure a 12-run triumph and won't look to make too many changes to the side for the second match of the series.

India's squad for New Zealand ODIs: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Fresh off a sensational double century, Shubman Gill will want to make the most of the purple patch he's in. The opener has been stellar in ODI cricket so far, and New Zealand's new-ball bowlers will look to get him early.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, desperately needs a big score. The Indian skipper has thrown away all of his starts lately, and batting through the innings will be the mission in the second ODI.

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk)

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli was thoroughly outfoxed by Mitchell Santner in the series opener, and the manner of his dismissal doesn't bode well for Team India ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The No. 3 batter will have to negotiate the Kiwi spinners better this time around.

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver in the first ODI as he nicked off against Lockie Ferguson. Batting at No. 4, the southpaw will want to come up with more telling performances.

Suryakumar Yadav is another player who desperately needs a big knock. SKY looked good during his cameo in the previous game, but India will expect hundreds from him similar to the ones he racks up in T20I cricket. He should retain his place in the side ahead of Rajat Patidar.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand v India - 3rd ODI

India's trio of all-rounders had tough outings in Hyderabad. While Hardik Pandya leaked 70 runs in his seven overs and was unfairly adjudged out, Shardul Thakur was wayward before trapping Michael Bracewell in front with a searing yorker. Washington Sundar, meanwhile, went wicketless and didn't contribute with the bat.

Shahbaz Ahmed and Umran Malik are peering into the playing XI from the sidelines, but Thakur and Sundar should strap up for the second ODI. Both will be eyeing improved performances.

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand v India - 1st ODI

As of now, there's no doubt regarding Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav's places in the Indian ODI XI. They have been the most threatening bowlers in the side.

Mohammad Shami, however, has looked off-color. If India bring in Malik for him, they might be relying too much on Shardul Thakur's new-ball prowess, something that is rather unreliable. So Shami should be given another game to find his bearings.

