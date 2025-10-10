India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd Test vs West Indies ft. Jasprit Bumrah & Sai Sudharsan

India are all set to face off against the West Indies in the second Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from Friday, October 10. Shubman Gill and Co. currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series, thanks to their thumping win by an innings and 140 runs in the opening Test.

The hosts are unlikely to make many changes to the side that won in Ahmedabad, with many of the batters and bowlers not having a significant amount of workload. The think tank and the captain suggested as much at the pre-match press conference.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On that note, here is India's predicted playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul notched up a beautiful century in the previous Test, while Yashasvi Jaiswal couldn't convert a start. There are no prizes for guessing India's opening combination in Delhi, with the duo expected to retain their places not just for the Test but for the foreseeable future.

Middle Order: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate talked up Sai Sudharsan's potential, indicating that he is part of the team's long-term plans. The left-hander hasn't had an incredible start to his Test career, but it's safe to assume that runs are around the corner.

India have no reason to make any changes to their middle order. Captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will form the leadership group, while Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy add immense depth and versatility to the side.

Dhruv Jurel, who made his maiden Test century in the previous game, will continue to don the gloves.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah didn't have much to do in Ahmedabad, and he should man the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj. Kuldeep Yadav, who knows a thing or two about playing in Delhi, will feature as well.

