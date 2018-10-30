India's predicted XI for the fifth ODI against West Indies

Kohli is a relieved man after India's clinical performance in the fourth ODI

West Indies' chances of an ODI series win in India were buried in Mumbai when the host destroyed them by 224 runs in the penultimate game of the ODI series. After India's huge win in the fourth ODI, the series now stands at 2-1 in favor of the home side.

India need nothing but a win to pocket the ODI series while West Indies has a rare chance to end the series 2-2. After Kohli's heroics in the first three ODIs, it was Rohit Sharma's turn in the fourth ODI as he smashed a scintillating 162.

India is not expected to make a lot of changes for the final ODI of the series after a clinical performance in the fourth ODI. Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul are yet to play a game and with the series still alive, chances look slim for the duo.

On that note, let's take a look at India's predicted XI for fifth ODI against West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on November 1.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to walk into the playing XI for the final ODI of the series. Despite his below-par performances in the second and third ODI, Rohit Sharma got back to his best in the fourth ODI with a stunning 162.

After a brilliant 2018 Asia Cup, Shikhar Dhawan has failed to convert starts in the ODI series against West Indies. With scores of 4, 29,35, and 38, Dhawan is due for a big score in the final game of the series.

Dhawan is 71 short of 5000 runs in ODIs and could become one of the fastest players to reach the milestone. India is not expected to tinker with arguably the best opening partners in ODI cricket at the moment. Expect no surprises here.

