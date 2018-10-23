India's predicted XI for the second ODI against Windies

The Indian team is currently playing the five-match ODI series against West Indies. The West Indies tour of India has started with the two-match Test series and the hosts have clinched the Test series by 2-0 against West Indies. The visitors were looked to dominate the Indian team in the limited-overs format but the result has not changed.

In the first ODI at Guwahati, batting first, the visitors have managed to post a good total of 322 on the board with the help of Hetmyer's brilliant century. While chasing this huge total, the Indian team has lost Shikhar Dhawan in the very first over. However, the centuries from the skipper, Virat Kohli, and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma helped the hosts to take a lead 1-0 in the five-match ODI series.

In the absence of regular bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian team let the opponents score easily, especially in the middle overs. So, we can expect a few changes in the playing XI for the second ODI which is to be held on Thursday at Visakhapatnam.

Here is India's predicted XI for the second ODI against Windies.

#1 Openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

The left-handed opener, Shikhar Dhawan has been in good form in the limited-overs format. His excellent form in this format helped his team to win the Asia Cup tournament in September. However, he was dismissed for just 4 runs against a mediocre bowling attack. He would be looking to get his form back during the second ODI against the same opposition.

Rohit Sharma was in exceptional form during the first ODI against Windies in Guwahati. After losing his partner early in the chasing, he played the perfect ODI innings as he smashed 152 runs which included 15 fours and 6 sixes. He would look to score two more centuries in this series.

