India's probable Test squad for home series against West Indies

Mohsin Kamal
12 Sep 2018, 20:23 IST

After the days of non-stop entertaining Test cricket, India, on Tuesday, finished the England tour by facing 4-1 series defeat.

Result wise it sounded like a one-sided series, however, if one sticks to multiple angles, it definitely was a full-packed Test cricket contest, which could be well sorted as none of the five matches ended in a draw.

Now the next Test assignment for India is at home, with West Indies coming for a long tour. The tour is set to start with a two-match Test series from 4th of October at Saurashtra.

Multiple things came forward after the exclusion of the England tour as several players finished with the forgettable performances. Due to which, we might see a different Indian squad for the West Indies series.

In this piece, we tried to predict the best possible squad, India might choose for the 2-match Test series against West Indies:

#OPENERS

Faiz Fazal

Poor opening stand's troubled India largely in the England tour. They tried multiple combinations but none of them came out with good results.

India started with Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan and later tried Murali Vijay and Kl Rahul while at last went with Kl Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. All of them had an unsatisfactory tour, which might cost them an axe in the West Indies tour.

Kl Rahul's last knock of 149 runs probably owned him the place for Windies Test series while young Prithvi Shaw who was included in the India squad for last 2 Test too would get a go.

Apart from these two, India could call-up domestic performers like Faiz Fazal and Abhinav Mukund. Both recently led India Blue and Red sides in the Duleep Trophy and have been playing some phenomenal cricket at domestic level. Both or one of them might surely get a go in the coming Test series.

