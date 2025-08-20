India's strongest playing XI for the 2025 Women's World Cup ft. Sree Charani & Smriti Mandhana

On Tuesday, April 19, the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming 2025 Women's World Cup. The contingent was largely along expected lines, although the exclusion of Shafali Verma did make a few headlines.

Ad

The Women in Blue will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. India have a good blend of experience and youth in their team, and although they might not enter the tournament as the favorites, they should have the talent to make the most of their home advantage.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is India's strongest playing XI for the 2025 Women's World Cup.

Openers: Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal

England Women v India Women - Third ODI Metro Bank One Day Series match - Source: Getty

Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have been India's first-choice opening combination in the 50-over format in recent times. While Mandhana has been in stellar form, Rawal made a brilliant start to her ODI career before struggling to convert her starts. Nevertheless, the duo have a good understanding and are all set to open the batting in the marquee ICC competition.

Ad

Middle Order: Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma

England v India - 3rd Women's Metro Bank ODI - Source: Getty

Harleen Deol's game has grown in recent times, with the batter finding an additional gear and batting with great intent. She seems made for the No. 3 spot and could take up the role for the Women in Blue at the 2025 Women's World Cup.

Ad

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and dependable batter Jemimah Rodrigues will form the backbone of the lineup. Richa Ghosh is set to be the first-choice wicket-keeper ahead of Yastika Bhatia, while the experienced Deepti Sharma will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Kranti Goud

England v India - 4th Women's Vitality IT20 - Source: Getty

Amanjot Kaur has emerged as India's premier fast-bowling all-rounder. During the Women's World Cup, she could play as the second pacer in a slightly thin attack, with the team likely to prioritize spin. They could take a call on whether a third seamer is required based on the conditions.

Ad

Sneh Rana is an option, but India already have off-spin in the form of Deepti. They have the room to play two left-arm spinners in tandem - Sree Charani and Radha Yadav. While Charani's pace and revs have suited international cricket, Radha has hit a purple patch in the 50-over format lately with both bat and ball. Needless to say, the latter is an electric fielder as well.

Renuka Singh Thakur has been out with injury for a while now, while Arundhati Reddy has been inconsistent. Kranti Goud, who made an impression in the 2025 Women's Premier League and the recent series against England, might just be a better option than the experienced duo.

This combination would ensure depth for India, although it features only two pacers and five bowling options. The Women in Blue might need to get a few part-time overs from the likes of Kaur, Deol and Rawal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️