India’s World Cricket Championship (WCC) becomes world's No.1 cricket game

WCC has an average of over 2.1 million daily active users and 11 million monthly active users year round.

World Cricket Championship (WCC) amassed 110 Million downloads, making it the world's no. 1 mobile cricket game

World Cricket Championship

Nextwave Multimedia, (subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd.) India's leading game developers announced that their franchise World Cricket Championship (WCC) amassed 110 Million downloads making it the world's no. 1 mobile cricket game.

The franchise further gained momentum with the flagship game WCC-2 as one of India's most recognized mobile gaming app. The WCC franchise includes three games namely WCC, WCC-2 and WCC Rivals.WCC-2 is the sequel game to World Cricket Championship. In the year 2011 WCC introduced real-time cricket leagues and a host of fantasy cricket leagues in mobile cricket gaming industry.

WCC-2 has since its launch till date been featured among the Top 10 Games for Monthly Active Users by the prestigious App Annie Report for 3 years in a row (2016-2018) and it was also listed under Top 10 games by time spent in Android & IOS by App Annie 2016 report and has been listed as Google Editor's Choice (2016-2020). WCC2 has also been listed as Google's Best of Games in 2015, 2016 & 2017 and Apple's Best of Games 2016, 2017 & 2018.

WCC has an average over 2.1 million Daily Active Users and 11 million Monthly Active Users year round. The game is not only popular in India, it also has a loyal fan base from across the globe. Cricket fans from UK, USA, UAE, Bangladesh and Pakistan enjoy the realism, popularity and authenticity of WCC games.

Mr. Rajendran P.R., Founder and CEO, Nextwave Multimedia said "The commitment towards delivering the best and establishing a personal connection with our users to innovate and improvise the gameplay has helped us achieve this success in mobile cricket gaming. We believe in constantly innovating and updating the game for better user experience rather than just seasonal updates."

WCC-2 is the 'go-to' cricket game among true cricket fans. The game has over 18 different international teams, 10 domestic teams, 42 different stadiums, 3 match formats like T20, ODI & Test Cricket and 11 different tournaments that include World Cup, NPL, ODI Series, World T20 Cup, Asian Cup, Ashes-to-Ashes, Blitz Tournaments, live event modules - Hot Events featuring the on-going matches, and other interesting social modes like Gangs of Cricket, World Tour and Challenge a Friend. The game also features 3 Multiplayer formats; Offline Multiplayer, Online Multiplayer & Batting Multiplayer.

Another promising game from the WCC Franchise is WCC Rivals - The first full-featured real-time multiplayer cricket game on mobile. This game has been the first to introduce E-sports ready in-game feature and first to have Spectator/Caster's Mode.

And on Feb 6th 2020, WCC Rivals achieved a new milestone in cricket simulation becoming the first-ever mobile game in the world to feature 2vs2 real-time cricket multiplayer.

WCC Rivals in its beta version sets the standard high for cricket gaming industry by bagging two awards within a year of its launch, one being the Runner-up 'Studio Game of the Year' at IGDC 2019 and 'BEST LIVE GAME' award at GATO'19 organised by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in April 2019.

WCC Franchise is all set to achieve new milestones in Mobile Cricket Gaming industry with the launch of WCC-3. Cricket fans are to witness a never before experienced a combination of realistic features and thrill of competition, all at once.