India squad update: Key Indian players set to be rested for the upcoming series against West Indies

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
969   //    12 Jul 2019, 17:29 IST

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

What's the story?

BCCI is expected to rest the key players for the series against the West Indies. Sources have also revealed that Dhoni, who has been playing cricket continuously for the past three months, will be rested for the upcoming series. The Indian selection committee will meet at Mumbai on the 17th or 18th to pick the squad.

In case you didn't know...

India is set to travel to the West Indies to play three T20s, two Tests and three ODIs. The tour will begin with the T20 series on 3rd August, followed by the ODI and the Test series. 

The heart of the matter

A senior BCCI official revealed that Dhoni might not play the West Indies series. The veteran had suffered a finger injury during the World Cup, and also has been playing with a back problem since the IPL. So, the selectors might give him a much-needed rest ahead of the packed international calendar. 

"Dhoni has been playing non-stop cricket for the last three months, starting with leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL. He had been struggling with his back but didn’t let that affect his performance. He then carried a finger injury in the second half of the tournament as well. In fact, Dhoni injured his hand again when he was run out against the New Zealand. The selectors will look to give him some rest, looking at the packed international calendar."

The official also stated that Kohli and Bumrah likely to be rested for the ODIs and T20Is. The duo has been playing all three formats continuously since 2018. 

“Kohli and Bumrah might be rested for the limited-overs series and possibly even the Test matches. A call on their availability for the Tests will be taken later. "

The West Indies series will open the door for young fast bowlers such as Khaleel, Navdeep Saini or Deepak Chahar, as one of them expected to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"The selectors have enough backup options in the form of Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini or even Deepak Chahar to replace Bhuvneshwar,” 

What's next?

The team is expected to arrive in India on the 14th of July. The West Indies series will begin in three weeks' time. With Kohli being rested, Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the team for the T20Is and the ODIs.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah set to be rested for the West Indies series
World Cup 2019, India Vs West Indies: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for West Indies
World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies: 5 West Indies players to watch out for
World Cup 2019: Three West Indian players India should watch out
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against West Indies
World Cup 2019, Match 34, India vs West Indies Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
World Cup 2019, West Indies vs India: Why India are likely to have too much firepower for the Caribbean side
West Indies vs India 2019: Three players who might replace the rested Jasprit Bumrah 
World Cup 2019: India vs West Indies Match Preview
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli backs MS Dhoni after India's win against West Indies
