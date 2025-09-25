India strongest playing XI for the West Indies Tests ft. Kuldeep Yadav & Dhruv Jurel

On Thursday, September 25, the BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies. The first encounter will commence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 2.

The squad is largely along expected lines. Karun Nair, who had an underwhelming tour of England, has been dropped from the side. Akash Deep and Sarfaraz Khan, meanwhile, have missed out due to injury. Nevertheless, the hosts can put out a strong side against the Windies.

India's squad for the Test series vs West Indies: Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), N. Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

On that note, here is India's strongest playing XI for the Test series against the West Indies.

Openers: KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 04 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

India's openers fared splendidly in England and will welcome the prospect of taking on the West Indies in familiar conditions. While Yashasvi Jaiswal has a stellar record at home, KL Rahul will be keen on making a few big hundreds in his second coming as Test opener.

Middle Order: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 03 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan should be ahead of Devdutt Padikkal in the Test pecking order, having made his debut earlier this year in England. While he is yet to reach the three-figure mark, he is an excellent player of spin and can be backed to succeed in the subcontinent.

There's perhaps only one question in the middle order. Should India play Axar Patel as the fourth spin option, or field one of Padikkal or Nitish Kumar Reddy? It's an interesting question, and conditions could dictate the approach taken by the side. With turners on the cards, Axar might be the frontrunner ahead of Reddy.

The rest of the batting lineup will wear a similar look. Dhruv Jurel will be the frontline wicket-keeper in Rishabh Pant's absence, with captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja being the cornerstones of the unit. The impressive Washington Sundar could be used as a floater depending upon the conditions.

Lower Order: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

India could go in with two specialist fast bowlers at home. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the team's foremost names in that department, and they should be picked ahead of Prasidh Krishna for now.

Kuldeep Yadav has found it tough to get game time in Test cricket, but a home series is surely perfect for a bowler of his caliber. He has been in sizzling form in the Asia Cup, and India shouldn't even consider dropping him against the West Indies.

