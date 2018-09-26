Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India to announce squad for West Indies Tests today

Rajdeep Puri
News
704   //    26 Sep 2018, 14:00 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Kohli should be back for the West Indies tour

The Indian cricket team were involved in an enthralling tie against Afghanistan yesterday in their final match of the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Chasing 253 to win, the Indian team were bowled out for 252 in the penultimate ball of the match. However, the result did not affect them as they have already qualified for the final.

Shortly after the Asia Cup concludes, India will take on West Indies for a series which consists of two Tests, five ODIs, and three T20Is.

The BCCI had earlier announced that the squad for the Tests will be announced today, i.e July 26, 2018.

India are coming off a disappointing 4-1 Test series loss at the hands of England away from home. While they fought extremely hard in four out of the five Tests, the Englishmen got the better of them and came out on top.

They will now look to get back to winning ways by defeating the Windies in the Test series at home. The Indian side enjoyed an exceptional run at home last season, defeating New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia. They also defeated Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Bengaluru a few months ago.

With regards to the team selection, we might not see Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma in the squad as they are not fully fit yet. Both Ashwin and Ishant suffered injuries during the England tour.

We could see a few more changes in the squad, given the performance of the side in England. Mayank Agarwal, who has been scoring plenty of runs in the domestic circuit, might be given a chance. We could also see Mohammed Siraj be included in the squad.

The first Test between the two sides will begin on October 4 in Rajkot.

Rajdeep Puri
Indian Test team for the West Indies series
India vs West Indies: 3 players who should not be picked...
3 Possible Replacements For Shikhar Dhawan In The...
5 Indian players who might get an opportunity against...
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
India vs West Indies 2018: Kemar Roach set to miss...
BCCI forces West Indies team to train in Dubai
3 players who might be sacked for Test series against...
Got time to work on my game in the UK: Karun Nair
India's possible Test squad to face West Indies
