India to soon be home to the world's largest cricket stadium

Motera under construction.

Cricket is no lesser than religion in India and an upcoming facility might just prove to be its new Mecca. Fans here have a reason to rejoice as the country will soon be home to the world's largest cricket stadium.

Adding to the list of the country's prized possessions in cricket, the Sardar Patel Stadium at Motera, Ahmedabad will surpass the prestigious likes of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Eden Gardens in terms of seating capacity.

The new stadium is touted to have a seating capacity of 1.10 lakhs, which is higher than that at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It may be noted that currently, MCG stands as the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity that is close to 1 lakh.

With things shaping up pretty well at the upcoming venue, Vice-President of Gujarat Cricket Association, Parimal Nathwani took to Twitter to share pictures of the under-construction stadium.

Sprawling over 63 acres of land, the massive stadium is being built with a whopping cost of Rs 700 crores. While Larsen and Toubro (L&T) had bagged the construction tender, Mumbai-based architecture firm M/s Populous was granted with the onus of handling the designing works.

The Sardar Patel Stadium, which was first established in 1982, was completely demolished by the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in 2015 to pave the way for the renovation works.

As per News18, the newly modeled stadium will open gates with a slew of fascinating facilities. From having four dressing rooms and a large swimming pool to hosting a clubhouse and numerous corporate boxes, the revamped Sardar Patel Stadium is expected to stand out on several fronts. Additionally, after the completion of the makeover, the stadium will even feature an indoor cricket training facility.

The stadium has been piquing interest among various cricketing circles and the experience of witnessing a riveting cricket match amidst the frenzy of 1.10 lakh fans surely promises to be an unparalleled one.

