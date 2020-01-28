India U-19s vs Australia U-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball, scorecard and match updates

Can India U-19s continue their winning momentum?

The first quarterfinal of the U-19 World Cup 2020 will pit the table-toppers of group A, India U-19s against the runners-up of group B, Australia U-19s. In a rematch of last edition's finale, Australia U-19s will look to avenge the loss that they had suffered in New Zealand two years ago.

The match between India U-19s and Australia U-19s will start at 1:30 PM IST at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

India U-19s dominated their opposition in the group stage after crushing Japan U-19s, Sri Lanka U-19s and New Zealand U-19s in the first round. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi were the match-winners for the boys in blue as the two players shouldered the responsibilities of the batting and bowling sections, respectively.

On the other hand, Australia U-19s had lost their opening match to West Indies U-19s but they secured themselves a spot in the Super League with wins over Nigeria U-19s and England U-19s. The heroics of Connor Sully and Todd Murphy helped Australia U-19s win the match against England U-19s on the last ball. Skipper Mackenzie Harvey would expect a better performance from his boys as they will now lock horns with the defending champions.

Priyam Garg and co. will start as firm favorites to win this clash and progress in the tournament however, Australia U-19s will look to bring their best to the fore and knock the Indians out.

Squads

India U-19s

Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.

Australia U-19s

Cooper Connolly, Oliver Davies, Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey (c), Lachlan Hearne, Corey Kelly, Liam Marshall, Todd Murphy, Patrick Rowe, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans.