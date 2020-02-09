India U19 team gets support from the senior Indian team all the way from New Zealand

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Yashasvi Jaiswal slams a half-century

India U-19 are currently doing battle with Bangladesh U-19 in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Both the teams have been unbeaten so far in the showpiece event and although due to the current score it appears like Bangladesh are the favourites in the game, the Indian bowlers cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the senior Indian cricket team is cheering for the colts all the way from New Zealand, where the ODI series is currently underway. A picture of the senior Indian team members following the U-19 World Cup final live was shared by the official handle of the BCCI on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his fine form with the bat from the semi-final, as he sailed the ship for India after opener Divyansh Saxena was dismissed early on. Saxena scored only 2 off 17 balls before being dismissed by Avishek Das.

Jaiswal and Tilak Verma then stitched together a 94-run stand for the second wicket. But eventually, India could manage only 177 runs before being bundled out in 47.2 overs.

Currently, Bangladesh are 85-4 in 20 overs.