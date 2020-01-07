×
India Under-19s vs New Zealand Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball-by-ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the player to watch out for
Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the player to watch out for

After recording resounding victories over South Africa U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s, the India U-19 team will look to continue its momentum when it meets New Zealand U-19s in the final group stage match of the U-19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020.

India U-19s had won both the games while batting first hence, they would look to test themselves by batting second today.

This match will start at 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time) at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

India U-19s sit at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches. However, they should not get complacent today as they are yet to seal their position in the final. Though the chances of India U-19s not making it to the finals are very low, there still stands a possibility.

If New Zealand U-19s register a big victory over Priyam Garg's men and South Africa U-19s tame Zimbabwe U-19s at Kingsmead, then India U-19s could finish third on the points table. New Zealand U-19s need to win this game and also hope that Zimbabwe U-19s play well against South Africa U-19s so that they can progress to the final.

With so much at stake today, New Zealand U-19s will expect the duo of Rhys Mariu and Ollie White to bring their A-game to the table. Skipper Jesse Tashkoff and Aditya Ashok had impressed with their bowling performances in the last match, however, they will hope that the other bowlers support them against India U-19s.

From the opposition side, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena will be the players to look out for after their heroics in the last match. Also, the fans will have their eyes on Shubhang Hegde who had taken three wickets versus Zimbabwe U-19s.

Squads

India U19

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra(wk), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Priyam Garg(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Dhruv Jurel, Atharva Ankolekar, Divyansh Joshi, CTL Rakshan, Kartik Tyagi

New Zealand U19 

Rhys Mariu, Simon Keene, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Quinn Sunde(w), Adithya Ashok, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, William O'Rourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Kristian Clarke

Follow the live scorecard here

Under 19 Quad Series in South Africa 2020 India Under 19 Cricket New Zealand U19 Cricket Priyam Garg
