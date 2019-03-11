×
India v Australia 2019: Australia's predicted playing XI for fifth ODI

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
2.14K   //    11 Mar 2019, 12:42 IST

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

Australia, courtesy of their outstanding comebacks at Ranchi and Mohali, have now leveled the ODI series against India. With the series evenly poised at 2-2, the final ODI is set to commence on 13 March at Virat Kohli's home ground, Delhi.

The Australian unit included Ashton Turner in their playing XI at Mohali - a decision which had puzzled a lot of fans. Turner had been out of form heading into the game, but an unbeaten 84 of 45 from him knocked the stuffing out of the home side.

The Australian pace bowlers also did a fine job, restricting the opposition to 358 in 50 overs. At one moment, it seemed like India would reach 400 but a few boundary-less overs at the death resulted in the team's failure to cross the 360-run mark.

The Aussies chased it down, with Turner's innings along with the 192-run stand between Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb proving vital.

With all the attention now on Delhi, here's what Australia's playing XI can be for the match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium.

Openers - Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 2

Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up Aaron Finch in the very first over of the Australian innings. The Indian pacer would love to maintain his dominant record in the next one-dayer. However, Finch will be vying to improve his technique and play an innings like the one he played at Ranchi.

Usman Khawaja has been the best batsman for Australia in the series. He is the 2nd highest run-scorer in the ODI tour, just seven runs behind Virat Kohli. With a century and two half-centuries already to his name, Khawaja would love to continue his form in the final game and register one of the best comebacks ever in ODI history away from home.

