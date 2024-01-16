India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Afghanistan will square off in the final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, January 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Men in Blue will be looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash against the visitors as they gear up for their final T20I game before the all-important T20 World Cup 2024.

India continued to showcase their dominance over Afghanistan and bagged a six-wicket win in the second T20I in Indore on January 14, Sunday, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. Chasing the total in both games, Shivam Dube was the star of the show for India as he notched up back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries.

The previous game saw Virat Kohli returning to India’s T20I setup for the first time since the completion of the T20 World Cup 2022. While Tilak Varma made way for Kohli, Shubman Gill was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal. India’s moves worked in their favor, as both Jaiswal and Kohli played terrific knocks on their end.

Afghanistan notched up 172 runs in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Gulbadin Naib’s 57(35) and some decent contributions from the lower middle-order batters. After an early setback to the chase in the form of skipper Rohit Sharma’s wicket, Jaiswal and Kohli put up a 57-run stand for the second wicket as the former took charge.

It was then the 92-run third-wicket partnership between Jaiswal and Dube that took India closer to a victory. While Jaiswal was dismissed after scoring 68 off 34 deliveries, Dube remained unbeaten with a score of 63 in 32 deliveries. The Men in Blue will be hoping to put up a similar performance in the next game, while the visitors will be looking to bag their first-ever win against India in the format.

India vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Afghanistan tour of India

Date and Time: January 17, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

India and Afghanistan have crossed swords in seven T20Is, with the former being unbeaten in the format against the latter with six wins to their name.

Matches Played: 7

India: 6

Afghanistan: 0

N/R: 1

India vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a batter’s paradise. T20 games at this venue have frequently seen 200+ totals as the batters make the best use of the shorter boundaries. Spinners don’t get much assistance here as compared to the pacers but a high-scoring game can be expected.

India vs Afghanistan Weather Report

The weather conditions in Bengaluru will be clear throughout the match on January 17. The temperature will remain around 25 degrees Celsius at the start of the play and will drop to 20 degrees towards the end of the game.

India vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Given the hosts’ current form and their record over Afghanistan, they will be the favorites to win the third game as well and complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Prediction: India to win the match

India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema

