India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3: India's unbeaten run comes to an end; Australia end 13-year drought

All the numbers from Day 3 of the Pune Test.

Australia won their 1st Test in India after a gap of 13 years

Australia defeated India by a massive margin of 333 runs at the Gahunje Stadium in Pune to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Led by a stupendous spell of 12 for 70 by Steve O’Keefe, the visitors strangled the hosts and ensured that they were in the game at no point of time and eventually completed a comprehensive win much to the disappointment of the Indian supporters at the ground.

Here are the numbers from the game:

1-This was the first Test loss for Virat Kohli as skipper at home. Prior to this game, Kohli had 9 out of the 11 Tests that he had captained in on home soil. This defeats also brings to an end his and India’s unbeaten run of 19 Test matches.

1-The win for Australia ends their run of 11 losses on Indian soil. Their last win before Pune came in Nagpur in 2004, when they won by 342 runs.

3-This is only the third instance when India have been dismissed for scores under 150 in both their innings against Australia. The previous two instances occurred in Kolkata and Chennai in 1956 and 1960.

1-This was the first since the Ahmedabad Test of 2008 against South Africa that India have lost a Test in under three days at home. They lost that game by an innings and 90 runs.

1-The match aggregate of 212 runs is now India’s lowest match total combined when they have batted in both innings at home. Their previous best was 247 that they made against England in 1977.

1-Ravindra Jadeja became the first left-arm spinner to take 50 wickets in a cricket season.

6-Stephen O’Keefe became the sixth Australian spinner to take a five-wicket-haul in each innings of a Test in India. He took match figures of 12 for 70. At 32 years and 76 days, he is also the oldest visiting spinner to pick up a 10-wicket haul in a Test in India.

2-O’ Keefe’s match figures are also the second best against India. Ian Botham’s figures of 13 for 70 are the best.

13-Number of runs made by Kohli in this Test. It is the lowest match aggregate for him with the bat in a home Test after having batted in both innings.

1- R Ashwin on Saturday became the quickest to reach 100 Test wickets in India. He got to the mark in his 16th Test.