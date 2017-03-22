India vs Australia 2017: Aussies accused of 'leaking stories to media', 'breaking protocol' by India

Days after calling truce, the Indian camp has reignited the controversy.

The controversy takes a new turn

What’s the story?

Australian team manager Gavin Dovey and media manager Kate Hutchison allegedly facilitated a meeting between Chris Broad, who was the match referee for the Bengaluru Test, and an Australian journalist, after the end of the Test match.

The Indian camp has accused the duo of “leaking stories to the media” during both the second and third Test matches. According to a report in the Times of India, a member in the Indian camp revealed, “At the end of the Bengaluru Test, Dovey went to meet Broad and he (Broad) assured him that there would be no action taken against Steve Smith.

“Broad assured the Australian team manager that this entire incident would not be reported by field umpire Nigel Llong. Dovey then introduced an Australian journalist to Broad and asked the latter to give him bytes on whether the dressing room review was reported or would be reported.”

This reporter then went on to tweet about the officials’ view.

Match officials say only time they are aware of Australians looking up to dressing room for guidance was Smith incident today — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) March 7, 2017

“Broad has broken the ICC protocol here and nobody is looking into it,” a Team India contingent member added.

The background

During the second Test match in Bengaluru, that India won by 75 runs, Australian captain Steve Smith had a ‘brain-fade’ as he sought help from the dressing room over a DRS call. Both Virat Kohli and the umpire, Nigel Llong, rushed in to inform Smith that this was against the stipulated rules.

Following this incident, Kohli lashed out at the Australian camp and accused them of using tactics that were not in the spirit of the game. However, the boards of both India and Australia had agreed to bury the hatchet over the controversy.

The heart of the matter

Evidently, the Indian camp has not taken lightly to this serious issue. They were left further invigorated at the “synchronised effort” by the Australian team and media managers to share details of dressing room conversations from session to session with the journalists from their country.

The report also added that even the entire saga of Kohli being sledged by the Australian players who were using Indian team physio Patrick Farhat’s name for the same was shared to the media by the Australian camp.

The stump mic had not caught the altercation and even Kohli did not mention it to the media. Nevertheless, at the end of the day, the journalists from Down Under were enquiring about the incident to Kohli.

What’s next?

With all the controversies surrounding this series, more sparks are expected to fly in the fourth and final Test match scheduled to start on March 25 in Dharamsala.

Author’s Take

It should be noted that the same journalist who allegedly spoke to Broad at the end of the 2nd Test had compared the Indian skipper with American president Donald Trump. It seems like there is a lot to this story which remains under the wraps. However, if the allegations are proved to be true there could be serious consequences.