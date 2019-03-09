India vs Australia 2019: 3 changes India might make for the 4th ODI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar might reunite with his pace bowling partner Bumrah in the upcoming match

Despite currently leading the series 2-1 vs Australia, Team India has multiple issues to sort out before the culmination of this series. The lack of runs from both the openers and Rayudu is the major concern in the batting department. All three have not looked in good touch in the three games played so far.

Quality players like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are waiting on the sidelines, so the out-of-form players need to get back among the runs as soon as possible, failing which they might lose their spot in the playing XI. The team management might give Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu a longer rope to help them get back into form.

Here are three change India might make for the fourth ODI in Mohali:

Rishabh Pant will come in for rested MS Dhoni

A huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant to cement a World Cup berth

MS Dhoni has been rested for the last two matches. This opened up a golden opportunity for young Rishabh Pant to showcase his skills in the last two matches. If he can impress the team management with an incredible performance, then he might be selected as the second wicketkeeper for the World Cup ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

Rishabh Pant will, in all likelihood, play at number 5 position in the line-up. The team would expect him to play his natural aggressive game in the middle overs and provide the required impetus to finish the innings on a high.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal might replace Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja

Bhuvi might return to the playing XI this Sunday

The audition for the second seamer spot in the playing XI has heated up recently due to a rapid rise in the stocks of Shami. Until last year, Bhuvi and Bumrah were undisputed first choice pacers for Team India. But the resurgence of Shami in recent times made the team selection intriguing. Bhuvneshwar will most probably get a chance in the last two matches to rest his case.

Ravindra Jadeja might make way for Chahal in the XI as the team would like to give some game time to the wrist spinner. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play the role of a bowling all-rounder in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja. This will be the most balanced bowling lineup for India going into the next match.

Expected playing XI -

Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah