India vs Australia 2025, 1st ODI: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The much-awaited India vs Australia ODI series will begin on October 19 at the Perth Stadium. India will start as favorites to win the first ODI because Australia have never won an ODI at the new venue in Perth. On top of that, the home team will have to manage without their regular captain Pat Cummins in this series.

The India vs Australia rivalry has entertained cricket fans a lot in the last decade. In 2023, the two teams competed in the ODI World Cup Final, where Australia ended India's undefeated streak and became the world champions. Two years later, India knocked Australia out of the 2025 Champions Trophy by defeating them in the semifinals.

A new chapter will be written in this iconic rivalry over the next few days. Ahead of the first ODI, here's a glance at some key things to know about the big game in Perth.

IND vs AUS 2025, 1st ODI match details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st ODI.

Date and Time: October 19, 9am IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth.

India vs Australia probable playing 11s

India

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matt Short, Matt Renshaw, Josh Phillipe (wk), Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Hazlewood.

IND vs AUS pitch report

A pitch favoring fast bowlers can be expected in Perth. The wicket should offer pace and bounce to the pacers. Conditions at the Perth Stadium should be average for both batters and spin bowlers.

IND vs AUS weather forecast

Light rain is predicted during the match hours in Perth on October 19. Temperature is expected to remain below 20 degrees Celsius, while humidity will be approximately 71% in Perth.

India vs Australia 2025 live streaming details

India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

