India vs Australia 2025, 3rd ODI: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The third and final ODI of the India vs Australia series will take place on October 25 in Sydney. The game has been reduced to a dead rubber as the Aussies have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Ad

After beginning the series with a seven-wicket win in Perth, the hosts beat the Men in Blue by two wickets in the second ODI in Adelaide. Bowling first after winning the toss, Australia held India to 264-9 and then chased the target in 46.2 overs.

The third one-dayer will begin at 2:30 PM local time (9 AM IST) in Sydney. Before the third ODI starts, here's a look at some key things to know about the game.

Ad

Trending

IND vs AUS 2025, 3rd ODI match details

Match: India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: October 25, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Australia probable playing 11s

India

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia

Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Jack Edwards, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis

Ad

IND vs AUS pitch report

The pitch in Sydney is expected to be a batting-friendly one. Spinners have done a decent job in matches played at the venue. A high-scoring contest could be on the cards. The exact pitch report will be live on TV before the toss.

IND vs AUS weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, the conditions will be sunny during the day time and breezy in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation is negligible, although the cloud cover is predicted to be at 98 percent. There is very little prediction for rain in the evening as well, even as the conditions are expected to remain cloudy.

Ad

India vs Australia 2025 live streaming details

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel.

India: Star Sports Network (TV) and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news