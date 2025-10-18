India vs Australia 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live streaming details - all you need to know 

India will take on Australia in a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is from October 19 to November 8. The series will kick off with the first one-dayer at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 19. The second ODI will be played at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, while the third ODI will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25.

Shubman Gill has been appointed Men in Blue captain for the three-match ODI series Down Under, replacing Rohit Sharma. The significant move has been made keeping the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, with uncertainty around the Hitman's availability. While Rohit has been retained as a senior batter, the ODI series will also see Virat Kohli back in action for India following the Champions Trophy.

Shifting focus to the T20Is, the five-match series will be played from October 29 to November 8. Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as T20I captain despite his poor batting form in Asia Cup 2025. However, he will be expected to lift his game with the willow else there would be questions marks over his place in the team for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Australia 2025 schedule with venues and IST timings

Below is the full schedule for India vs Australia 2025 white-ball series.

October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (9:00 AM)

October 23: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM)

October 25: 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM)

October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)

October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)

November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)

November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)

India vs Australia 2025: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Australia 2025 series will be available on Star Sports network channels. The live coverage of the ODI games will begin at 8:00 AM IST. The live streaming of all matches of the India vs Australia white-ball series will be available on the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

India vs Australia 2025 squads

Below are the full squads for the India vs Australia 2025 white-ball series.

India ODI squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

(Adam Zampa, Alex Carey and Josh Inglis will be available from 2nd ODI onwards)

India T20I squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Australia T20I squad (for first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett

