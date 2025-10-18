India vs Australia 2025 ODIs: Top 5 stats to know about

India are all set to face Australia in a three-match ODI series Down Under. The first match of the much-awaited series will be played in Perth on October 19. The second one-dayer will take place at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, while the third ODI will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.

Looking at Team India's ODI record in Australia, they have played 99 matches Down Under, winning 40 and losing 53. Further, two ODIs have ended in a tie, while four have produced no result. As for India's record in ODIs against Australia in Australia, the teams have met 54 times, with India winning 14 games and losing 38. Two matches between the teams ended in no result.

Ahead of the India vs Australia 2025 ODI series, we take a look at five important stats pertaining to India vs Australia one-dayers Down Under.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith jointly hold the record for most hundreds in India vs Australia ODIs Down Under

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith are the joint record-holders on the list of batters with most hundreds in India vs Australia ODIs Down Under. Both the star batters have scored four hundreds each.

Rohit has four hundreds and two fifties in 19 matches in which he has scored 990 runs at an average of 58.23 and a strike rate of 90.99. His best of 171* came off 163 balls at the WACA in January 2016, featuring 13 fours and seven sixes.

Smith has scored 683 runs in 11 matches (10 innings) at an average of 68.30 and a strike rate of 117.15, with four centuries and one half-century. His best of 149 came off 135 balls at the WACA in January 2016, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

#2 Rohit Sharma has hit most sixes in India vs Australia ODIs in Australia

Rohit holds the record for having slammed the most number of sixes in India vs Australia ODIs played Down Under. In 19 innings, the right-handed batter has smashed 29 sixes apart from 74 fours.

Glenn Maxwell is second on the list of batters with most sixes in India vs Australia ODIs in Australia. In 12 innings, he has smacked 18 sixes. Maxwell is followed by Smith (13), Andrew Symonds (13), MS Dhoni (12) and Aaron Finch (12).

#3 There have been 4 200-plus stands in IND vs AUS ODIs Down Under

There have been four instances of a batting pair adding 200 or more runs for a wicket in an ODI in Australia. The highest partnership record is held by George Bailey and Smith, who added 242 for the third wicket in Perth in January 2016.

The other three double hundred stands have been registered by Indian pairs. VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh added 213 runs for the fourth wicket in Sydney in January 2004. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli added 212 for the second wicket in Canberra in January 2016. Also, Kohli and Rohit added 207 for the second wicket at the WACA in January 2016.

#4 3 Indian bowlers have ODI 5-fers against Australia in Australia

Three Indian bowlers have claimed five-wicket hauls in ODIs against Australia in Australia. Ajit Agarkar picked up 6-42 in Melbourne in January 2004 in the VB Series. Also, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 6-42 in Melbourne in January 2019. Ravi Shastri starred with 5-15 at The WACA in December 1991 in the Benson & Hedges World Series.

#5 2 Indian bowlers have claimed 20-plus wickets in India vs Australia ODIs Down Under

Two Indian bowlers have claimed 20-plus wickets in India vs Australia ODIs in Australia. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan heads the list. He claimed 22 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 32.95 and an economy rate of 6.45, with a best of 4-41.

Former India captain and pace bowling legend Kapil Dev is the other bowler on the list. The 1983 World Cup captain picked up 21 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 27.52 and an economy rate of 3.29, with a best of 4-30.

