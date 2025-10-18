India vs Australia 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India are all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. The series will begin with the first of three one-dayers at the Perth Stadium on October 19. The second ODI will be played at the Adelaide Oval on October 23, while the third match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25.

The five-match T20I series will be played from October 29 to November 8. The series will begin at Manuka Oval in Canberra and conclude at The Gabba in Brisbane. T20Is will also be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Bellerive Oval in Hobart and Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast.

The Men in Blue will be led by Shubman Gill in the one-dayers. He replaces Rohit Sharma, who led Team India to victory in the Champions Trophy in the UAE earlier this year. Apart from Rohit, Virat Kohli will also be seen in India colors for the first time since the Champions Trophy. Suryakumar Yadav has been retained as T20I captain, but another poor series could put his place in real danger.

India vs Australia 2025 telecast channel in India

In India, the live telecast of the India vs Australia 2025 white-ball series will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The ODI matches will begin at 9:00 AM IST, while the T20I games will start at 1:45 PM IST. The live coverage of the one-day matches will get underway at 8:00 AM IST.

India vs Australia 2025 live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2025 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. JioHotstar is offering three subscription plans - Mobile (₹149/ 3 months and ₹499/ year), Super (₹299/ 3 months and ₹899/ year) and Premium (₹299/ month, ₹499/ 3 months and ₹1499/ year).

India vs Australia 2025: Full schedule

Below is the full schedule of India vs Australia 2025 series, with IST timings

October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (9:00 AM)

October 23: 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval (9:00 AM)

October 25: 3rd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground (9:00 AM)

October 29: 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra (1:45 PM)

October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne Cricket Ground (1:45 PM)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Bellerive Oval, Hobart (1:45 PM)

November 6: 4th T20I, Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast (1:45 PM)

November 8: 5th T20I, The Gabba, Brisbane (1:45 PM)

