India vs Australia First Test Day 1: Matt Renshaw becomes the youngest Australian to score a fifty in Asia

The Numbers from Day One of the Pune Test between India and Australia.

Matt Renshaw played a fine innings of 68

After the opening day of the first Border-Gavaskar Test between India and Australia at the Gahunje Stadium in Pune, it was the visitors, who held the slight edge despite having lost 9 wickets, finishing with a score of 256 for 9 in 93 overs.

Matt Renshaw played one of the best innings for an opener playing in India for the first time, making 68 and an invaluable innings of 57 not out from Mitchell Starc meant that it was Australia, who went slightly in front at the end of the opening day.

Here are the numbers from Day One:

1- Matt Renshaw on Thursday became the youngest Australian batsman to score a half-century in Asia at the age of 20 years and 332 days. He made 68.

1- Today was the first time that Peter Handscomb was dismissed for a score less than 50. In the 4 innings that he was dismissed in before this, his scores read 54.105.54.110. In the other two innings, he has remained not out with scores of 1 and 35. He was out for 22 today.

7- The toss won by Steve Smith in the opening Test at Pune was the seventh consecutive instance that Australia have got it right at the toss in a Test in India. They have, however, lost each of the last six times, when the toss went in their favour.

25- On Thursday, Pune became India’s 25th Test match playing venue. The country leads the list for having had the most number of Test centres. Pakistan are second on the list with 16.

Exta Cover: SK Play of the Day: Wriddhiman Saha's sensational one-handed diving catch in Pune

1- By virtue of this Pune Test, India also surpassed Pakistan for the country to have played a Test match in the most number of international venues around the world. The team have now played in 80 venues around the world, going past Pakistan’s tally of 79.

24-Today was the 24th straight instance that Virat Kohli as a captain did not field the same playing XI in a Test match.

5-Today was the fifth time in his career that Umesh Yadav removed David Warner. He is joint second with Stuart Broad on the list of bowlers who have removed Warmer the most number of times in Tests. James Anderson leads the list with 7.