India vs Australia: India's possible playing XI to face Australia in Bengaluru Test

The second Test begins from Saturday

India trail 0-1 in the series

India were on a roll in Test cricket. 19 games unbeaten on the trot, No.1 in Test rankings and to top it all everybody backed them to whitewash the Aussies.

But then came the first Test match in Pune. It all started on the wrong note for Indian captain Virat Kohli when he lost the toss and Australia chose to bat first.

The pitch from the outset assisted the spinners but the Aussie batsmen were able to make the adjustments as they scored 260 in their first innings.

By the time the Indians came out to bat, Australia’s Steve O’ Keefe was almost unplayable. The left-arm spinner snared match figures of 12/70 which in turn helped his side bowl out India for 105 and then 107.

In the end, the Indians lost by a massive margin of 333 runs. Now Kohli hasn’t faced such a situation too many times in his life and therefore we are quite sure he is going to rope in one or two changes to turn things around in the next game.

Here’s out probable Indian XI for the second Test in Bengaluru which starts from Saturday.

Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya.