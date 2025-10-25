India vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI match?

The trophy might already be in Australia's hands, but India have plenty to play for. On Saturday, October 25, the Men in Blue will look to overcome their disappointments in Perth and Adelaide with a solid showing at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The luck of the toss hasn't favored India, but it's clear that Australia have played a better brand of cricket so far. Fielding inexperienced names like Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly, the hosts have managed to fashion a couple of clinical victories.

India, meanwhile, have looked some way off their best. Without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill hasn't had two of his best bowling resources to call upon. Even otherwise, the top-order batters haven't delivered as expected.

Can India finish the series on a winning note? Or will Australia hand them a rare bilateral whitewash?

India’s ODI squad for the Australia tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia's ODI squad for the India series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games two and three only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

AUS vs IND 2025: Can India grab a consolation win?

Australia are expected to rest their frontline fast bowlers. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood could drop to the bench, with Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis potentially taking their places in the lineup. Matt Short suffered a blow to the finger in the previous game, opening up the possibility of either Jack Edwards or Marnus Labuschagne featuring.

Moreover, India are expected to get stronger with the additions of Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna, who sat out the first two matches. The likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are due as well, indicating that a complete performance from the Men in Blue might not be far away.

The Sydney Cricket Ground could also favor India, particularly if they play Kuldeep in tandem with Washington Sundar and Axar Patel. The hosts don't have many convincing players of spin in the middle order, and some improved tactics from the visitors could result in a changed outcome.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd ODI vs Australia.

