India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Abhishek blitz takes Men in Blue into final

By Sai Krishna
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:48 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

India continued their winning run in the 2025 Asia Cup as they beat Bangladesh by 41 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. The Men in Blue are now into the final of the competition.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, following which the Indian openers made up for a slightly slow start with a blitz in the second half of the powerplay. The Tigers needed to chase down 169, and they were never really in the hunt despite a spirited effort from Saif Hassan.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh.

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue secure comfortable win against Tigers

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma: 9/10

Abhishek was in his element once again. He took a few balls to get used to the nature of the surface, and after that, he was unstoppable against both pace and spin. The left-hander's fielding continues to blow hot and cold, but he's been simply splendid with the bat.

Shubman Gill: 7/10

Gill got off to a slow start as he struggled to find the gaps. While he cut loose to an extent in the second half of the powerplay, he perished while trying to take on Rishad Hossain. The opening batter hasn't yet figured out how to bat at the tempo India need him to.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar fell victim to a soft dismissal down the leg-side, and while he was at the crease, he didn't appear particularly fluent. His captaincy was slightly suspect too, and India will need more from their star man. The Indian skipper was impressive on the field.

Tilak Varma: 5/10

Tilak managed just five runs, and he too hasn't seemed to be in any kind of rhythm in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. He took a couple of catches and helped himself to the final Bangladesh wicket.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik struck some big blows and was India's second-highest run-scorer. The all-rounder sent down two overs that went for 14 runs.

Axar Patel: 4/10

Axar started his spell well, but he tossed a few up into the slot to Saif Hassan towards the end. The left-arm spinner ended up conceding 37 runs in the four overs he bowled. The less said about his batting, the better - he never got going and sucked all the momentum out of India's effort at the death.

Shivam Dube: 2/10

Dube was promoted to No. 3, but his spin-hitting isn't anything close to what it once was. He bowled an over that went for 10 runs and dropped a catch in the deep, although Hardik was slightly to blame for that.

Sanju Samson: 5/10

Samson didn't bat in the top seven. He receives a standard rating.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 8.5/10

Varun saw catch after catch dropped off his bowling, but still managed to finish with two wickets and an economy rate under eight. The wrist-spinner did quite well barring the odd overpitched delivery.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

Kuldeep was the pick of the Indian bowlers once again, finishing with three wickets to his name. His concoction of googlies and pace variations proved too tough for the Bangladesh batters to handle.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Bumrah had a much-needed productive outing, getting the new ball to move around significantly. He picked up two wickets, and his economy rate was an incredible 4.5.

Sai Krishna

Sai Krishna

Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.

Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.

Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach.

