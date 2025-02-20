India vs Bangladesh, 2025 Champions Trophy: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and ODI records

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20. Similar to Bangladesh, it is India's first match in the mega event, and the Men in Blue will be keen to get off to a winning start.

Ad

India have a ton of momentum by their side, having crushed England 3-0 in a home ODI series right before the 2025 Champions Trophy. On the other side, Bangladesh suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Pakistan Shaheens in the warm-up round last week.

Before the contest between India and Bangladesh gets underway, here's a glance at the pitch history and ODI records of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai ODI records

Dubai has hosted 58 ODIs thus far, with the first one coming on April 22, 2009. Toss has not played a huge role on this ground as teams batting first and those batting second have an almost equal win percentage in ODIs.

Ad

Trending

Here are some other crucial stats to know from the previous 58 ODI matches played in Dubai:

ODI matches played: 58

Won by teams batting first: 22

Won by teams batting second: 34

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 144 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/38 - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team total: 355/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2015

Lowest team total: 91 - Namibia vs UAE, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 287/8 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2013

Ad

Average first innings score: 219.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report

The wicket in Dubai has been a typical ODI pitch. It has neither been a batting paradise nor a rank turner nor a green pitch that suits fast bowlers. The conditions offer little help to every kind of player.

The average first innings score on this ground has been 219. However, teams batting first should aim for at least 255-260.

Ad

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai last ODI

Canada defeated Scotland by five wickets in the last ODI played at this venue on March 7, 2024. Off-spinner Harsh Thaker's three-wicket haul helped Canada bowl Scotland out for 197 runs.

In response, Thaker scored an unbeaten century while batting at number five to help Canada reach 200/5 in 45.3 overs. Only four sixes were hit in that ODI game. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Scotland 197 (George Munsey 36, Harsh Thaker 3/41) lost to Scotland 200/5 (Harsh Thaker 105*, Brad Wheal 2/51) by 5 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news