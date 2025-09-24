India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face Bangladesh in their second Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Having topped Group A, with three wins out of three, the Men in Blue began their Super 4 campaign with a six-wicket victory over Pakistan. They will be up against a confident Bangladesh, who beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in their first Super 4 game.
India have may not lost a game in Asia Cup 2025, but they have not been at their best in the last couple of matches. Against Oman, with Super 4 qualification confirmed, they took it too easy and sneaked home to a 21-run win. In the previous game against Pakistan, they dropped as many as four catches. The Men in Blue must try to be at their best against Bangladesh.
There are plenty of positives for India heading into the game against Bangladesh. Abhishek Sharma has been in brilliant form, while Shubman Gill also got among the runs against Pakistan. With the ball, Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding, while the rest of the bowlers have also chipped in.
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 telecast channel list in India
In India, the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the Sony Sports network channels. The game can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu), and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the contest will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the match will start at 8:00 PM. The toss will be held at 7:30 PM.
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live streaming in India
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match can be watched on the Sony LIV app and the website. Fans will, however, need a subscription plan to follow the live streaming of the clash.
Sony LIV currently has three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year), and LIV Premium (₹399/month). Cricket fans can visit the website or the app and get more details.
The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match can also be watched on the Fancode app and the website. Fans need to purchase a Tour Pass worth ₹149 to watch all the remaining games of Asia Cup 2025.
