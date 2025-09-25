India vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 16 ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super Fours match of the 2025 Asia Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. With the victory, the Men in Blue extended their unbeaten streak in the edition to four and also became the first team to qualify for the final.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma helped the side get off to an impressive start by forming a 77-run partnership from 38 balls.Gill departed after a 29-run knock off 19 balls. Abhishek, on the other hand, finished with 75 runs from 37 deliveries. Hardik Pandya chipped in with a crucial contribution of 38 in 29 balls as India registered 168/6 in 20 overs.Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin claimed one scalp each. India delivered a clinical bowling performance during Bangladesh's run chase, bundling out the team for 127.Opener Saif Hassan was the lone warrior for Bangladesh, scoring 69 runs off 51 balls. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers. The left-arm spinner recorded stunning figures of 4-0-18-3.Abhishek was adjudged the Player of the Match for his blistering knock. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Abhishek Sharma gets run out after a mix-up with Suryakumar YadavIndian opener Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg ended with a run out. The southpaw lost his wicket on the first ball of the 12th over. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav played the cut shot off left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.Rishad Hossain did a brilliant job at the backward point to stop the ball. Abhishek had set off for a single, only to be sent back by Suryakumar. The fielder threw the ball at the non-striker's end, resulting in a run out.Abhishek even dived in an attempt to get back into the crease, but it wasn't enough. Here's a video of the dismissal:#2 Indian openers take Nasum Ahmed to the cleaners in the powerplayIndia were off to a slow start in their innings and were 17/0 after three innings. However, Shubman Gill upped the ante in the third over. On the first ball, he stepped out of the crease and hit left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed for a four down the ground.He used his feet on the subsequent delivery as well, this time clearing the long-on fence for a maximum.The two attacking shots were followed by a couple of singles. The Indian opener ran three on the penultimate ball after Gill played the cut shot. The over ended with Abhishek Sharma clobbering a six over long-on. The pair amassed 21 runs in the over, putting Bangladesh under pressure.#3 Kuldeep Yadav finishes his spell with twin strikesKuldeep Yadav continued his spectacular bowling form as he produced another impactful spell. On the first ball of the 17th over, he sent back Rishad Hossain, who was caught by Tilak Varma at deep midwicket while playing the slog sweep.The crafty spinner struck again on the very next delivery, getting Tanzim Hasan Sakib clean bowled with a googly. However, he could not get a hat-trick as Nasum Ahmed survived the crucial delivery.India have already booked a berth in the 2025 Asia Cup final. The summit clash will take place in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.Before the final, the side will take on Sri Lanka at the same venue on Friday, September 26. It will be a dead rubber as Sri Lanka have already been eliminated from the race to the final.