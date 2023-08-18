India vs Ireland, 1st T20I: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Following the unexpected 3-2 loss in the West Indies, Team India will be keen to get back to winning ways when they take on Ireland in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Friday at The Village in Dublin. Prominently, the series will mark the comeback of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action due to a back injury since September 2022.

At the pre-series press conference, Bumrah, who will also be leading the young team in Ireland, asserted that his body is feeling good and that he's looking forward to getting on the field of play again.

Glimpses of him bowling quick in the nets have been encouraging, but watching him bowl in an international game after a long time will be something worth watching.

The T20I series will be crucial for a few of the players. Sanju Samson will be under pressure following a disappointing tour of the West Indies. Pacer Prasidh Krishna is returning from an injury, while Shivam Dube makes a comeback following his IPL 2023 heroics for Chennai Super Kings.

Today's IND vs IRE toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

“The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something,” Jasprit Bumrah said.

Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their T20I debuts.

IND vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

Today's IND vs IRE pitch report

The pitch at The Village stadium is conducive for batters. The average score at the venue is 165-plus, so there should be runs. Bowlers will hope for some support from the surface.

Today's IND vs IRE match players list

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Shahbaz Ahmed

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Ross Adair

IND vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mark Hawthorne, Roly Black

TV umpire: Paul Reynolds

Match Referee: Graham McCrea