India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the rain-affected three-match T20I series against New Zealand 1-0, Team India will now shift their focus to the one-day series, which begins at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, November 25. The tussle will be the starting point for both teams with regard to preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held in India.

In Rohit Sharma’s absence, the Men in Blue will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, who has done a reasonable job whenever he has stepped in as captain. However, considering his age factor and his recent form, his performances against the Kiwis will be closely monitored. The series also gives Shubman Gill another opportunity to stake a claim for one of the opener’s slots for next year’s World Cup.

New Zealand may have gone down in the T20Is, but they are a much stronger outfit in one-dayers, particularly at home. The format suits Devon Conway and skipper Kane Williamson better as they like to take their time to settle down. In the bowling, Tim Southee could once again hold the key in Trent Boult’s absence.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field. The Kiwis are going in with four pacers and a spinner.

For India, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik are making their ODI debuts.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Today's IND vs NZ pitch report

According to Murali Kartik and Anjum Chopra, it's a drop-in surface that been under covers for more than a day. There is an even covering of grass. The surface might dry up as the game progresses. Also, there could be something in it for the seamers. Average score here is 250.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Wayne Knights

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 1st ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes