India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9. It is the first ICC final between India and New Zealand since the 2021 World Test Championship, where the Kiwis prevailed.

India will be out for revenge in Dubai. The Indian team will be confident heading into the match as they have never lost an ODI at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Before the big game between India and New Zealand gets underway, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and other details about the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.

India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: India vs New Zealand, Final, 2025 Champions Trophy

Date and Time: Sunday, March 9, 2025, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

As per Cricbuzz, the pitch for the final will be the same as the match between India and Pakistan, played on February 23. There should be equal help for bowlers and batters.

India vs New Zealand weather forecast

The skies will be mostly cloudy for this Super Sunday clash in Dubai. The temperature will stay around 29 degrees Celsius, while there is a 10% chance of rain during the match hours.

India vs New Zealand probable XIs

India

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand

Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, and Will O'Rourke.

India vs New Zealand live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

New Zealand: SkySport.

