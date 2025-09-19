India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will take on Oman in their final group stage match of Asia Cup 2025. The game will happen on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ad

This match will mark the first time the Men in Blue take the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium after the 2021 T20 World Cup. India beat Afghanistan by a grand margin in their last match at this venue.

Oman have been already eliminated from Asia Cup 2025. They will play for pride against the reigning T20 World Cup champions. Before the game between India and Oman starts, here's a preview for this clash.

Ad

Trending

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match details

Match: India vs Oman, Match 12, Group A.

Date and Time: September 19, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

India vs Oman probable playing 11s

India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ad

Oman

Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Faisal Shah, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Samay Shrivastava and Shakeel Ahmed.

India vs Oman pitch report

Pacers have enjoyed playing cricket in Abu Dhabi. The pitch offers decent pace and bounce to the fast bowlers. Batters and spinners have received average help from the conditions.

India vs Oman weather forecast

A clear sky with periodic clouds is predicted for this Friday evening clash between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels expected to be around 70%.

Ad

India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

UAE: CricLife

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news