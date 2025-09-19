India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will take on Oman in their final group stage match of Asia Cup 2025. The game will happen on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
This match will mark the first time the Men in Blue take the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium after the 2021 T20 World Cup. India beat Afghanistan by a grand margin in their last match at this venue.
Oman have been already eliminated from Asia Cup 2025. They will play for pride against the reigning T20 World Cup champions. Before the game between India and Oman starts, here's a preview for this clash.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 match details
Match: India vs Oman, Match 12, Group A.
Date and Time: September 19, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
India vs Oman probable playing 11s
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.
Oman
Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Faisal Shah, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Shah, Samay Shrivastava and Shakeel Ahmed.
India vs Oman pitch report
Pacers have enjoyed playing cricket in Abu Dhabi. The pitch offers decent pace and bounce to the fast bowlers. Batters and spinners have received average help from the conditions.
India vs Oman weather forecast
A clear sky with periodic clouds is predicted for this Friday evening clash between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels expected to be around 70%.
India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details
India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)
UAE: CricLife
Australia: Kayo Sports
USA: Willow TV.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news