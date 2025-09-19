India vs Oman Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup match?

The final match in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup will see India take on Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 19. The contest won't have much of an impact on the tournament, with the qualification spots already sealed.

India thrashed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets to open their campaign before soundly beating Pakistan by seven wickets. The Men in Blue are at the top of the Group A standings and will have an eye on resting a couple of key figures in the bowling unit.

Oman, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the competition. They were never expected to truly challenge for the Super 4 spots, and a heavy defeat at the hands of the UAE in their previous game sealed their fate. Jatinder Singh and Co., however, will want to use the platform of their first-ever encounter against India to show what they can be capable of if given the right opportunities.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

2025 Asia Cup: India start as overwhelming favorites vs bottom-placed Oman

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup

Needless to say, India are the overwhelming favorites for this encounter. In both the batting as well as the bowling departments, the Men in Blue have Oman completely outmatched. Even if they look to rest and rotate, the scope of which is rather low in the batting department, Suryakumar Yadav and his men shouldn't face any troubles while getting the two points.

The conditions in Abu Dhabi are expected to be slightly more pace-friendly than Dubai, and that could entice India into fielding two specialist quicks. Resting one of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav then becomes an option, something that could play into Oman's hands.

However, irrespective of the personnel India choose to employ, the result of this match shouldn't be in any doubt. The Group A toppers can be expected to secure a thumping win and enter the next stage unbeaten.

Prediction: India to win Match 12 of Asia Cup 2025.

