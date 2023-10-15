India vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India defeated Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup group stage match on Saturday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led his team from the front with a magnificent half-century to help India maintain their 100% winning record against Pakistan in World Cups.

Rohit won the toss and decided to bowl first in Ahmedabad. Pakistan reached 155/2 but suffered a collapse after that, losing their final eight wickets for 36 runs. Half-centuries from Rohit (86 off 63) and Shreyas Iyer (53 not out off 62) helped India chase down 192 runs in 30.3 overs.

Now that the India vs Pakistan match is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, Player of the Match, top stats and records from this 2023 World Cup game.

Full list of award winners in India vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup match

Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant spell of 2/19. He bowled seven overs and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan with two incredible deliveries. The Pakistan batters struggled to score runs against him, as evident from his economy rate of a measly 2.71.

Bumrah thus became the first Indian bowler to win the Player of the Match award in the 2023 World Cup.

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (2/19 from seven overs)

IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Pakistan started their innings well, with Babar Azam scoring a half-century. Mohammad Rizwan scored 49, while Imam-ul-Haq scored 36 runs off 38 balls. None of the Pakistan batters could convert their starts into big scores, though, and the team folded up for just 191.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each for India.

Chasing 192, India achieved the target in just 30.3 overs, losing only three wickets. Rohit Sharma smacked six fours and six sixes on his way to a 63-ball 86. Shreyas Iyer remained not out on 53 runs off 62 balls and smacked the winning shot.

Shaheen Afridi took two wickets for Pakistan, conceding 36 in six overs. Hasan Ali scalped one wicket for the Men in Green, ending with figures of 1/34 from his six overs.

IND vs PAK, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs Pakistan game

Multiple records were broken during the India vs Pakistan match in Ahmedabad. Here's a look at some of the top statistics from this game:

This is the first time India have won five consecutive ODI matches against Pakistan. The Men in Blue won two ODIs in the Asia Cup 2018, their group stage match in the World Cup 2019, a Super 4s encounter at the Asia Cup 2023 and this group-stage match in the 2023 World Cup. Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most 50+ scores in ODI World Cup run-chases. Rohit notched up his 7th 50+ score on Saturday and went past Sachin's record of six. Rohit Sharma broke Ricky Ponting's record for most runs in successful run-chases in ODI World Cups. Sharma has 586 runs now, while Ponting scored 519. Rohit Sharma broke MS Dhoni's record for most sixes by an Indian captain against Pakistan. Dhoni hit 15 sixes, while Sharma has now struck 16 maximums.