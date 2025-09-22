India vs Pakistan, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Abhishek & Gill thrash arch-rivals

India coasted to their second victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup on Sunday, September 21. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. triumphed by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kick off the Super 4 stage in enterprising fashion.

After Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl, Pakistan's top order did fairly well to take the team into a decent position. However, the Men in Green managed only 171 in their 20 overs, a score that was comfortably chased down largely by India's marauding openers.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue dominate arch-rivals for the second time in the tournament

Abhishek Sharma: 8.5/10

Abhishek was at his incredible best in Dubai. Although he rode his luck a couple of times, his stellar hitting put India in a commanding position in the chase. The left-hander shelled a couple of catches in the first innings but went on to secure a nice grab running in.

Shubman Gill: 7.5/10

After a couple of low scores, Gill was close to his best in the opening Super 4 clash. The vice-captain essayed a few trademark boundaries on both sides of the wicket, ensuring that India made the most of the powerplay. He too dropped a regulation chance in the deep.

Suryakumar Yadav: 2/10

Suryakumar was slightly off the mark both with his captaincy and with the bat. He bagged a duck, dismissed by Haris Rauf for the third time in three innings. The Indian skipper did pull off a smart run-out, though.

Tilak Varma: 7/10

Tilak came in at No. 4 with India in a comfortable position in the chase. Although he took a few balls to get his eye in, he struck a few important boundaries and hit the winning runs.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Hardik sent down a decent spell, although his economy rate of 9.66 didn't reflect that. The all-rounder was at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Axar Patel: 6/10

Axar didn't have much to do. He bowled one over that went for eight runs, including a drag-down that was hit for a huge six over midwicket.

Shivam Dube: 7.5/10

Barring an expensive fourth over, Dube was excellent with the ball. He hit the right lengths and generated some extra bounce from the Dubai wicket, securing two scalps and halting Pakistan's momentum through the middle overs.

Sanju Samson: 2/10

Samson was completely out of sorts in the middle, barring a lovely cover drive. His scratchy knock threatened to make the chase a bit nervy, and his dismissal was nothing short of ugly to watch. The keeper-batter's work behind the stumps hasn't always been consistent, although he took a good catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 7/10

Wickets once again didn't fall Varun's way, but he did a good job. A dropped catch and a couple of edges tried to damage his figures, but they were unsuccessful as the leg-spinner delivered an economical spell.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep overpitched a couple of times and was taken for maximums on those occasions. On the whole, though, the left-arm wrist-spinner sent down a decent spell that yielded one wicket. He dropped a straightforward catch that really should've been taken.

Jasprit Bumrah: 2/10

It's hard to remember the last time Bumrah dished out such an indifferent performance. Nothing went right for the usually reliable fast bowler, who sent down ill-advised bouncers, misdirected yorkers and unnecessary extras. He also didn't use slower balls as well as he should've, finishing with an economy rate of 11.2 and no wickets.

