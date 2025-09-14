India vs Pakistan, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Kuldeep & Suryakumar star in thumping win

Team India continued their winning run in the 2025 Asia Cup as they beat Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday, September 14. Another one-sided contest which saw the Men in Blue chasing down a target with ease unfolded at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After Salman Ali Agha opted to bat first, Pakistan were on the back foot right from the first over. They labored to 127/9 in their 20 overs, and things would've been even worse if not for a late blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi. India had no problems scaling down the total, getting over the line with more than four overs to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue dominate arch-rivals in Dubai

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma: 8/10

Abhishek played another sparkling cameo, getting off to a flying start and putting the opposition under the pump. He would've liked to carry on for a little longer, but he's doing his job for the team.

Shubman Gill: 4/10

Gill was perhaps the only Indian player who failed to deliver in Dubai. He struck a couple of boundaries before being foxed by a carrom ball from Saim Ayub.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Suryakumar kept things ticking from one end. Although it wasn't his most fluent knock, he ensured that he was there when the winning runs were hit. The Indian skipper's leadership has been quite impressive as well.

Tilak Varma: 5.5/10

Tilak got off the blocks quickly, but he got stuck as his innings went on. Eventually, he was castled by a regulation off-break from Ayub, one that he didn't read at all. The left-hander's strike rate was an unimpressive 100, made worse by the relatively easy match situation he faced.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Hardik gave India their first breakthrough of the match in the very first over and was stellar on the field. However, he lost the plot towards the end of the game, dishing out some poor deliveries to Afridi. The all-rounder, who wasn't required with the bat, finished with an economy rate of 11.33.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar bowled a stellar spell, keeping the ball on a string and expertly using angles. The left-arm spinner picked up two wickets and was India's joint-most economical bowler on the night.

Shivam Dube: 7/10

Dube wasn't needed with the ball. His only main contribution of the match was a lusty blow down the ground when the finish line was in sight.

Sanju Samson: 5/10

Samson had a fairly uneventful day behind the stumps and wasn't required with the bat. He receives a standard rating.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 7.5/10

Varun finished with just one wicket to his name, but he bowled better than that figure suggests. The leggie constantly asked questions of the Pakistan batters and proved tough to read once again.

Kuldeep Yadav: 9/10

Kuldeep was India's leading wicket-taker for the second game running. He broke the back of the Pakistan lineup with a three-fer, conceding just 18 runs in his four overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: 7/10

Bumrah wasn't at his best, but he bowled a few threatening deliveries. His four overs went at an economy rate of seven, and he helped himself to a couple of wickets as well.

