India vs Pakistan, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Tilak special leads Men in Blue to thrilling trophy triumph

India clinched a thrilling victory in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue triumphed by five wickets in the last over against Pakistan to lift the continental trophy.

Pakistan batted first, and although they got off to a great start, they lost their last nine wickets in quick succession. On a tricky wicket, though, the chase wasn't straightforward. India need some special contributions from their middle-order batters to get the job done.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 Final clash against Pakistan.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue beat Pakistan for the third time in the tournament

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma: 2/10

Abhishek was totally deceived by a slower ball from Faheem Ashraf. With the surface not being particularly conducive to strokeplay against pace-off deliveries, he should've given himself perhaps a few more balls.

Shubman Gill: 2/10

Gill's disappointing tournament finished on a sad note. He tried to clear the infield, but only found mid-on. The Indian vice-captain should've done much better, with his standard T20 tempo perfectly suited to the chase.

Suryakumar Yadav: 1/10

Suryakumar's Asia Cup went from bad to worse in the final. The Indian captain didn't seem to be in any rhythm and miscued a loft into mid-off's hands. The Men in Blue will be well and truly concerned about his indifferent run.

Tilak Varma: 9.5/10

Tilak held his nerve under immense pressure, coming up with one of his best-ever knocks. He picked the right moments to target boundaries and rotated strike well, remaining unbeaten in the chase with a sparkling 69*. The left-hander, who took a couple of good catches in the first innings, has made the most of the opportunities he's gotten.

Rinku Singh: 10/10

Rinku faced his first ball of the competition and blasted it for a boundary to seal the triumph. As always, he was active on the field.

Axar Patel: 8/10

Axar bowled a solid spell, conceding just 26 runs in his four overs despite bowling to left-handers at various junctures. The left-arm spinner picked up two important wickets as well.

Shivam Dube: 8.5/10

Taking the new ball, Dube was excellent with his first two overs in difficult circumstances. The southpaw also chipped in with an extremely important batting contribution in the chase, clearing the boundary twice and giving Tilak company.

Sanju Samson: 6.5/10

Samson couldn't quite get going, but his 24 runs were crucial to the outcome of the chase. He could've definitely done better against Abrar Ahmed's flighted delivery that coaxed a miscue. The keeper held a couple of tricky high catches in the first innings.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 9/10

Varun was one of the best Indian bowlers on display. He scalped two wickets, including the big ones of the Pakistan openers, and kept things tight. The star spinner has been sensational since making his T20I comeback.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep had an expensive start to his spell, leaking runs in his first two overs thanks to some poor deliveries. A bowler of his quality wasn't going to be far from the wickets, however, and three in his final over took his match tally to four. The left-arm wrist-spinner is a serious threat through the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: 6/10

Bumrah wasn't at his best once again. He finished with a couple of wickets and an economy rate under eight, but he didn't live up to his lofty standards in the powerplay.

