India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Full list of award winners, Player of the match, scorecard & records

The India vs Pakistan match of the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round is in the history books. The Men in Blue destroyed their arch-rivals by recording a 228-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were the top performers for the Indian team. Kohli and Rahul scored a century each to guide India to 356/2 in their 50 overs. In reply, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 128 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking a five-wicket haul.

Now that the India vs Pakistan battle has ended, here's a look at the match summary, award winners, and top stats from this Asia Cup 2023 match.

Full list of award winners in India vs Pakistan game of Asia Cup 2023

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his spectacular innings of 122 runs. The right-handed batter aggregated 122 runs off just 94 deliveries. He hit nine fours and three sixes against Pakistan.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the Maximum Sixes award. The Hitman smacked four sixes on Sunday afternoon at the R Premadasa Stadium. Kuldeep Yadav won the Best Catch of the Match award for taking a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed.

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli (122* off 94)

Maximum Sixes Award: Rohit Sharma (4 sixes)

Best Catch Award: Kuldeep Yadav (to dismiss Iftikhar Ahmed).

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Match Scorecard

India vs Pakistan match scorecard from Asia Cup Super 4s round

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored a half-century each at the top of the order for India. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then had a magnificent 223-run stand, helping India post a 356-run total on the board. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi bagged a wicket each for Pakistan.

Chasing 357, Pakistan crumbled under pressure and lost eight wickets for 128 runs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah could not bat due to injuries. As a result, India won by 228 runs. Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell of 5/25 in eight overs.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Top records and stats from India vs Pakistan game

Several records broke during the lopsided contest between India and Pakistan. Here are some of the top records and stats to emerge from this Asia Cup 2023 match:

Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest batter to reach 13,000 ODI runs. Kohli achieved the feat in his 267th inning, while Tendulkar took 321 innings. Rohit Sharma became the 1st Indian captain to win more than 1 ODI match by a margin of 200 runs. India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs earlier this year. India recorded their biggest win against Pakistan by runs. The previous was by 140 runs at Mirpur in 2008. Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest batter to 47 ODI tons. Kohli scored it in his 267th inning, while Tendulkar scored his 47th ODI hundred in his 435th inning. Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record (593 innings) for the fastest batter to 77 international hundreds. It was his 561 innings in international cricket.