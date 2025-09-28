India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Having already clashed twice in Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan will now meet in the all-important final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the group stage and again by six wickets in the Super 4 round. However, all that will count for little in the summit clash and India will have to come up with another solid effort.

According to most critics, the battle between Abhishek Sharma and Shaheen Afridi could be pivotal to the contest. The Indian opener has had the better of the Pakistan left-arm seamer in the two meetings so far. The Men in Blue would be hoping for another blazing start from the southpaw, who has smashed half-centuries in his last three innings.

India's spinners have also done a great job. Kuldeep Yadav has 13 scalps at an average of under 10. Varun Chakaravarthy has also chipped in with five scalps at an economy rate of 6.28. Jasprit Bumrah should be back for the final, having been rested for the dead rubber against Sri Lanka. It remains to be seen whether Arshdeep Singh finds a place after his recent Super Over heroics.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final telecast channel list in India

In India, the live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final can be watched on the Sony Sports network channels. The summit clash will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the India vs Pakistan final will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 8:00 PM. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming in India

In India, the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final can be followed on the Sony LIV app as well and the website. Fans, though, must have a subscription plan to watch the game.

As of now, Sony LIV is offering three subscription plans - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month). For more details on subscription plans, fans can visit the app or the website.

The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final can also be watched on the Fancode app and the website. To watch the game, fans need to purchase a Match Pass worth ₹49.

